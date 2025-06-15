An unwavering accord with the roots

UTTARAKHAND : Where successful individuals often distance themselves from their humble beginnings, Professor Bhagwati Prasad Nautiyal stands out as a remarkable exception. A faculty member at Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Uttarakhand University of Horticulture & Forestry in Pauri district, and deeply devoted to his native soil, Professor Nautiyal not only vividly remembers his own arduous past but actively extends a helping hand to talented students navigating similar struggles.

Professor Nautiyal embodies a profound connection with his roots. His experiences during his formative years shaped his mission to empower the next generation.

“I know what it’s like to face obstacles in realising your aspirations, and it’s a privilege to extend a hand to those who possess immense talent but lack the resources or guidance to truly shine,” the professor shares.

Born in August 1970, in the small village of Kyeark in Chamoli district (now Rudraprayag), Nautiyal’s early life was marked by hardship. His farmer father struggled to support the family. Thus, young Nautiyal completed primary and intermediate education, supported by his maternal uncle and cousin. His cousin brother arranged his accommodation and had to bear his university fee at HNB Garhwal University during his BSc degree.

“While continuing my studies, I started taking tuitions to pay my university education fees, accommodation, and other expenses,” he shares. His profound love for learning fueled his relentless drive to excel, leading him to earn his BSc (1990), BEd (1991), MSc (Botany, 1993), and PhD (Botany, 1997).

A breakthrough arrived in 1998 in form of a Post-Doc Fellowship at Garhwal University’s High Altitude Plant Physiology Research Centre, focusing on Medicinal & Aromatic Plants. He delved deep into medicinal plant research, exploring the Himalayas, and pioneered cultivation technology for two vital species: ‘Kutki’ and ‘Archa’. He also established key UG and PG diploma courses, whose graduates now thrive in the pharmaceutical sector.

During this period, the department tasked him with initiating commercial Kutki cultivation in Ghes Village, Chamoli. Demonstrating hands-on approach, he trekked 22 km, personally training villagers and distributing seedlings. Through his persistent efforts, Kutki sowing began in 2002, turning Ghes into a cultivation hub.