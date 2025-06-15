Identify, investigate, take action: CM Naidu reiterates zero tolerance for corruption

VIJAYAWADA: Clarifying that corruption at any level, in any department, and by anyone will not be tolerated, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to build an administration focused on zero corruption.

He underscored the need to identify areas where corruption is taking place, conduct inquiries, and take immediate action if allegations are proved.

Holding a meeting with the officials at his camp office in Undavalli on Saturday, the Chief Minister reviewed the feedback received from the public over the past year regarding welfare schemes and development programmes. The officials informed him that the IVRS and CSDS surveys indicated high level of satisfaction among the people with the quality performance of the coalition government.

Naidu instructed that a technical audit be conducted on the survey process, and steps be taken to improve satisfaction in areas with low feedback. He underlined the need for prioritising 10 major public issues such as welfare, employment generation and road infrastructure.