Newborn stolen from Bagalkot district hospital in Karnataka

BAGALKOT : In a shocking incident, a newborn baby has been stolen by an unidentified woman from the district hospital in Bagalkot. According to hospital sources, the accused woman came inside the government hospital wards posing as a nurse, and allegedly picked up the newborn around 4 am on Saturday claiming that the innfant was having difficulty in breathing, before slipping out the hospital.

The mother, Maboobi, a resident of Bagalkot had given birth to her child at 7 pm on Friday, and is inconsolable after losing the newborn from inside the hospital.

Bagalkot Superintendent of Police Amarnath Reddy, who visited the scene at the hospital, met the parents and obtained information about the incident from them.

He said three police teams have been formed headed by Additional SP Mahanteshwar Jiddi while assuring that the woman thief would be arrested as soon as possible.