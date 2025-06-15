Orchid man’s blooming legacy

ASSAM: In the verdant landscapes of upper Assam’s Tinsukia district, a schoolteacher’s passion for orchids has blossomed into a groundbreaking conservation effort. Khyanjeet Gogoi, a science teacher at Rupai High School, has spent over three decades nurturing a collection of 850 orchid species at his Regional Orchids Germplasm Conservation & Propagation Centre. Located near the Daisajan Tea Estate, the centre has become a beacon for botanists and researchers, earning Gogoi the affectionate moniker “Orchid Man.”

The centre spans a hectare and features three meticulously maintained greenhouses dedicated to the ex-situ conservation of orchid species. These include rare, endangered, and critically endangered varieties from across India and beyond. The centre cultivates orchids such as Bulbophyllum, Dendrobium, Cattleya, Cymbidium, Epidendrum, Phalaenopsis, and Vanda—each a testament to Gogoi’s dedication to preserving these fragile plants.

What began as a personal hobby in the 1990s has since turned into an educational hub. Over the years, the centre has become a knowledge centre for students and botanists alike. Seven researchers have earned their PhD degrees after conducting studies at the centre. Students frequently visit on educational excursions, learning first-hand about the importance of orchid conservation.

The Spark of Passion

Gogoi’s fascination with orchids began when he was in Class 7. Growing up in a tea garden area where orchids were abundant, he witnessed how annual tree-lopping destroyed many of these plants. His curiosity grew as he realised that local people would often pick the flowers but leave the plants behind.

“Our people, particularly girls, will take away the flowers, leaving behind the plants. I had planted them at home. After an experiment, I found that orchid plants can survive also when we grow them on pots, flower tubs etc,” said Gogoi. He began studying the orchids scientifically after passing Class 10 in 1994.

In 2013, The Orchid Society of Eastern Himalaya took note of Gogoi’s work, officially naming his centre the Regional Orchids Germplasm Conservation & Propagation Centre (Assam circle). The collaboration came amid growing demand for orchid species, marking a new chapter in Gogoi’s long-standing efforts.

Today, Gogoi’s centre continues to serve as a haven for orchids, especially those at risk of extinction.