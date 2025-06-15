Orchid man’s blooming legacy

ASSAM: In the verdant landscapes of upper Assam’s Tinsukia district, a schoolteacher’s passion for orchids has blossomed into a groundbreaking conservation effort. Khyanjeet Gogoi, a science teacher at Rupai High School, has spent over three decades nurturing a collection of 850 orchid species at his Regional Orchids Germplasm Conservation & Propagation Centre. Located near the Daisajan Tea Estate, the centre has become a beacon for botanists and researchers, earning Gogoi the affectionate moniker “Orchid Man.”
The centre spans a hectare and features three meticulously maintained greenhouses dedicated to the ex-situ conservation of orchid species. These include rare, endangered, and critically endangered varieties from across India and beyond. The centre cultivates orchids such as Bulbophyllum, Dendrobium, Cattleya, Cymbidium, Epidendrum, Phalaenopsis, and Vanda—each a testament to Gogoi’s dedication to preserving these fragile plants.
What began as a personal hobby in the 1990s has since turned into an educational hub. Over the years, the centre has become a knowledge centre for students and botanists alike. Seven researchers have earned their PhD degrees after conducting studies at the centre. Students frequently visit on educational excursions, learning first-hand about the importance of orchid conservation.
The Spark of Passion
Gogoi’s fascination with orchids began when he was in Class 7. Growing up in a tea garden area where orchids were abundant, he witnessed how annual tree-lopping destroyed many of these plants. His curiosity grew as he realised that local people would often pick the flowers but leave the plants behind.
“Our people, particularly girls, will take away the flowers, leaving behind the plants. I had planted them at home. After an experiment, I found that orchid plants can survive also when we grow them on pots, flower tubs etc,” said Gogoi. He began studying the orchids scientifically after passing Class 10 in 1994.
In 2013, The Orchid Society of Eastern Himalaya took note of Gogoi’s work, officially naming his centre the Regional Orchids Germplasm Conservation & Propagation Centre (Assam circle). The collaboration came amid growing demand for orchid species, marking a new chapter in Gogoi’s long-standing efforts.
Today, Gogoi’s centre continues to serve as a haven for orchids, especially those at risk of extinction.
A Journey of Learning
Gogoi’s journey to becoming a leading expert on orchids was shaped by his mentors. He credits his early knowledge of orchids to his teacher, Lokoranjan Barua, at Jhanji Higher Secondary School in Sivasagar district, who introduced him to valuable resources and research on orchids. Later, Prakash Kotoky, the former head of the Department of Botany at Sivasagar College, further enriched his understanding.
“Books on orchids were rare in Assam those days. There were some written by people from outside but I could barely afford them. I had decided that I would write a book on orchids one day,” recalled Gogoi.
Despite limited access to resources, he worked tirelessly to study the plants, eventually authoring seven books on orchids. His first book, Wild Orchids of Assam, published by the Assam State Biodiversity Board in 2017, was the first of its kind in the state. The book features 396 species of orchids. The second book “Orchids of Assam: A Pictorial Guide,” was published by the Dibrugarh University, followed by another work published by the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department. He was involved in the establishment of the Orchid Society of Ziro and the Orchid Society of Mishmi Hills in Arunachal.
Orchids & Economic Potential
Beyond conservation, Gogoi believes that the orchids of the Northeast have the potential to change the region’s economy. He pointed to Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia, the world’s largest orchid traders, as examples of how orchids can become a major source of revenue. “Thailand earns 60% of its annual revenue from the trade of orchids,” he said, emphasizing that the Northeast’s climate is similar to these countries, making it ideal for orchid cultivation. With proper support from the government and a concerted effort, Gogoi envisions the Northeast becoming a leader in the global orchid trade.
A Conservation Advocate
As co-founder and president of the Orchid Society of Eastern Himalaya, Gogoi has worked tirelessly to raise awareness about orchid conservation. The society’s initiatives, including educational programmes for students, aim to promote a deeper understanding of the ecological significance of orchids and their role in maintaining biodiversity. “Orchids are ecological indicators,” Gogoi explained. “When orchid population declines, it’s often a sign of broader environmental issues, such as climate change.”
Gogoi has contributed over 200 research papers on orchids, many of which have been published in journals both in India and abroad. His work has helped bring global attention to the rich diversity of Assam’s orchids. “People in Assam now understand what an orchid is. Even people abroad are learning about Assam’s orchids,” he added.
Thanks to Gogoi’s persistent efforts, there is now heightened awareness in Assam about the importance of preserving orchids. In rural areas, locals are becoming more vigilant about conserving the plants. “If someone picks an orchid flower, people will question them,” he said.
The conservation of orchids in Assam is not without its challenges, however. Orchid smuggling remains a concern, especially as orchids are sought after for their medicinal and cosmetic uses. Gogoi mentioned that orchids are particularly valued in China, where they are used in traditional medicine for their anti-aging properties.