Man gored to death in illegal bull run event in Tamil Nadu

KRISHNAGIRI : A 65-year-old spectator was gored to death in a bull run (erudhu vidum vizha) near Veppanahalli on Saturday. According to Veppanahalli police, the victim K Irusan, is a retired postal department staff of V Madheypalli.

On Saturday, Madheypalli villagers illegally conducted a bull run event in the village with over 300 bulls from Krishnagiri and from neighbouring states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Over 1,500 people attended the event.

On Saturday morning, Irusan was crossing the road where the event as taking place when the bull, which was running in pathway gored him to death.

Subsequently his body was taken to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Following the incident, Parthasarathi (37), son of Irusan and a private school teacher, lodged a complaint at the Veppanahalli police station. Police are enquiring about the incident.