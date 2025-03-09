TTD to introduce world's first gold and silver pendant ATMs at Tiruamala

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to introduce the world’s first Gold and Silver Pendant ATMs at the sacred Tirumala temple.

The machines, which will dispense pendants embossed with Lord Venkateswara and Goddess Lakshmi Devi, aim to merge devotion with technology. Unlike commercial gold ATMs in the UAE, these feature AI-enabled interfaces similar to banking ATMs, requiring minimal additional steps. The initiative, led by TTD executive officer (EO) J Shyamala Rao, is part of TTD’s digital transformation, with installations planned at Tirumala Temple, Govindaraja Temple in Tirupati, and Padmavati Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanoor.

“The software is designed for ease—anyone can operate it with just one or two extra steps compared to a cash ATM,” Rao told TNIE. However, he clarified that the project would move forward only if it aligns with sacred scriptures and Agamas, ensuring adherence to temple traditions.

TTD is actively engaging with software firms and AI startups to finalise the technology. Several companies are scheduled to present proposals and demonstrate machine prototypes.

This follows the success of TTD’s Donation Kiosks, which allow devotees to contribute via UPI, debit, or credit cards. These kiosks are operational at Annaprasadam canteen, Vakaula Matha temple, and Tiruchanoor temple, with expansion plans underway.

The Gold and Silver Pendant ATMs will offer pendants in 2g, 5g, and 10g variants. These will enable purchases without human intervention, marking a significant step in integrating technology with tradition.