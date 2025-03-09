Will make 1 crore women crorepatis: Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday reiterated that his government will not rest until it makes one crore women crorepatis and distributed cheques worth Rs 22,794 crore as financial assistance to SHGs.

Speaking at the Mahila Shakti public meeting organised on the occasion of International Women’s Day celebrations at Parade Grounds, he announced that the government will provide land in each mandal to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to set up rice mills and godowns to store the paddy procured by the groups. He also said that women will be made owners of 1,000 electric buses.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers Konda Surekha, Seethakka and others.

Accusing the previous BRS government of neglecting SHGs and discriminating against women, Revanth said that the present government is ensuring the self-respect of women and strengthening SHGs. He stated that a USD 1 trillion economy in the state is possible only when one crore women become crorepatis.

The CM recalled entrusting the maintenance of schools to SHGs and said that these schools should compete with those in the corporate sector.

“School uniform stitching contracts have been given to SHGs. We raised stitching charges to Rs 75 from Rs 25 per pair. Previously, KCR had given contracts to corporate companies with an eye on commissions,” he said.