Andhra Pradesh adopts revised NCERT syllabi

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-led NDA government has undertaken significant reforms in school education by adopting the NCERT syllabus and textbooks, aligning them with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The revamped textbooks are colourful, engaging, and culturally rooted, featuring a bilingual approach for students from Classes 1 to 10.

As part of these reforms, the syllabus has been streamlined based on NCERT recommendations. Posters addressing misconceptions have been incorporated into workbooks for Classes 1-5 to aid in self-remediation. The textbooks also include QR codes with updated content, and NIPUN Lakshyas have been integrated into the curriculum for Classes 1 and 2.

To improve accessibility, the State government has consolidated textbooks for primary classes by combining language and non-language subjects into a single-bound volume. For higher grades, non-language subjects such as Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies will be provided as subject-specific books in two semesters. Additionally, existing Hindi textbooks for Classes 9 and 10 have been retained.

“These reforms aim to make learning more engaging and effective while ensuring alignment with national standards. The integration of bilingual content and digital tools will enhance accessibility and comprehension among students,” said Director of School Education Vijay Rama Raju V, speaking to TNIE.

He added that the initiatives aim to improve learning outcomes, reduce academic burdens, and modernise education to meet global standards.

The Department of School Education has also unveiled the academic calendar for 2025-26, which includes key initiatives to enhance both curricular and co-curricular activities. The structured framework ensures a balance between learning and skill development.

The academic year will consist of two semesters spanning 18–20 weeks each. A ‘No Bag Day’ will be observed every Saturday for Classes 1 to 10, focusing on co-curricular activities. Additionally, Cluster Complex meetings will take place every third Saturday for teacher enrichment programmes.