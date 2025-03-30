Himachal inks MoUs with Telangana for power projects in Lahaul-Spiti

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday inked two MoUs with the Telangana government to establish 400 MW Seli and 120 MW Miar Hydro Electric Power Projects in Lahaul-Spiti district at an estimated cost of R 6200 crore.

The agreements were signed by Himachal Power Secretary Rakesh Kanwar and Telangana’s Principal Secretary of Power, Sandeep Kumar Sultania in Shimla. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu were also present.

Both projects will be set up on the banks of the Chenab River at an estimated cost of Rs 6200 crore and are expected to create approximately 5,000 direct and indirect jobs for the state’s youth. As part of the understanding, the Telangana government paid ‘26 crore as an upfront premium.

Upon commissioning of the projects, Himachal Pradesh will receive free power for the first 12 years (12%), the following 18 years, (18%), and the last 10 years (30%) under the state government’s new Energy Policy. After 40 years, the Telangana government would transfer both projects to Himachal Pradesh.

Additionally, the Telangana government would contribute 1.5% of the cost of projects to the Local Area Development Fund and provide an additional one per cent free power for LADF after commissioning. The affected families of these projects will also receive monetary benefits equivalent to 100 units per month for ten years.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sukhu invited the Telangana government to explore further power banking or trading partnerships.

“We will extend full cooperation to the government of Telangana to establish both the projects and look forward to the commencement of construction earliest. These agreements are a win-win situation for both the states.”

He said that while the state has harnessed 11,500 MW of renewable energy, much of it has benefitted the Central Public Sector Undertakings. Telangana DCM Mallu stated that his government was committed to ensuring energy security for both states, keeping in view their fast-growing demand.

In line with Telangana Clean and Green Energy Policy, 2025, he said this MoU reflects the commitment to diversify the energy portfolio while ensuring environmental sustainability. “By partnering with Himachal Pradesh, we are taking a significant step towards securing cleaner, greener and more reliable power for our future,” the DCM added.