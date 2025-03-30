Raipur Diary: PM Modi's message conveyed ahead of first visit

PM’s message conveyed ahead of first visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Chhattisgarh on March 30 for his first official visit to the state after BJP formed government in December 2023. Sources said, ahead of the PM’s arrival, a firm message has been conveyed to the state government to focus on result-oriented and responsible administration instead of harping on about ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ schemes.

The PM’s visit, coinciding with the Hindu New Year, will see inauguration & foundation-laying of various development projects worth `33,700 crore. The trip to Bilaspur, where the PM will address a public rally, is set to bring a major fillip to the state’s infrastructure, energy, housing and education sectors.

JPL recognised for coal mining achievement

The Jindal Power Limited (JPL) that produces approximately 90% of India’s total commercial coal has also achieved a notable achievement in Chhattisgarh, contributing the highest revenue for the state in commercial coal mining. JPL was recognised by the Centre on March 27 as the highest revenue contributor in commercial coal mining.

The organisation has also flagged unwarranted issues raised by local authorities, bringing down production and disrupting the value chain of the business. JPL appealed to the chief secretary for resolution of long pending issues pertaining to their coal blocks to enable seamless production to meet demands.

President praises high standards of Assembly

President Droupadi Murmu praised the Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha for establishing high standards of democratic traditions and its track record of not using force by Marshals in the 25 years of statehood. Murmu regarded the Assembly as an ideal example of House conduct, one that should be emulated by other states.

The third President to address the state Assembly, Murmu recognised immense potential in Chhattisgarh’s rich natural and mineral resources, but felt the onus lay on policy makers to strike a balance between nature and development. Also, the state will rid itself of Maoists, Murmu noted.