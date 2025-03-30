Silver screen dreams turn reality
MANIPUR : In the verdant hills of Ringui, a small village nestled in Manipur’s Naga-dominated Ukhrul district, an unlikely film industry has flourished. Four decades ago, a group of passionate villagers embarked on an ambitious project to make their first film, despite having no camera or funds. Today, Ringui is locally known as the “Bollywood of Ukhrul”, boasting over 50 films in the Tangkhul Naga language, a legacy that continues to inspire generations.
Ringui, a tribal hamlet with a population of around 4,000, was not always known for filmmaking. Its cinematic journey began in late 1989 with a village theatre project that inspired the villagers to take it a step further and create a feature film.
The result was “Nawui Tuingashit,” Ringui’s first Tangkhul Naga film, completed in early 1990. Despite having no financial resources, the villagers came together to support the project – actors and actresses contributed `200 each, while the crew shot the film without a tripod. The cast also brought local produce like vegetables and chicken to support the project.
Excitement and skepticism filled the air when the ambitious plan was announced at the local church. Elders mocked the efforts, with some promising to build a castle if the film succeeded. However, the community’s passion and determination overshadowed doubts.
Aphang Ahum, the director-producer, and actor Anam Ahum traveled to state capital Imphal to hire cameraperson Sana. Despite being a rookie with no prior filmmaking experience, Sana shot the entire film handheld. “It was during our trip to Imphal to hire a cameraman that we realised filmmaking required a lot of money,” reminisces Aphang, a retired school headmaster. “But with little resources, we improvised and the project took shape.”
The editing process posed another challenge. The studio quoted a hefty Rs 15,000 for editing, but Aphang and his team persisted. They met the studio owner, a doctor, who agreed to reduce the editing cost to Rs 5,000 after reviewing their script. This gesture proved pivotal in completing the film. “Nawui Tuingashit” was released in March 1990 and screened across Ukhrul and Kamjong, becoming a major success.
The community spirit that led to the creation of this first film laid the foundation for more Tangkhul language movies. Aphang went on to produce and direct two more successful films, “Makathengnga Chara” and “Leikashi.” Inspired by Aphang’s success, other villagers, like Wungkathing Makang, took up filmmaking. Makang directed over 15 films and his work continues to shape local cinema.
While theatre halls in Ukhrul once showcased these films, the arrival of the internet and social media shifted viewership to digital platforms, as the theatres gradually closed down. Nonetheless, the love for tribal films endures, with audiences across the region continuing to enjoy the films online.
Recognising Ringui’s contributions to cinema, the Manipur government laid the foundation stone for a film centre in the village in 2019. Though work is yet to begin, the centre promises to provide opportunities for villagers to gain knowledge in filmmaking, acting, and related fields. Makang believes the centre will benefit not only Ringui’s residents but the entire Tangkhul community.
Sonan Ngakang, a village woman and ichthyologist, highlights Ringui’s cultural and artistic significance. “Ringui has long been a hub for artistic expression and its impact on the Tangkhul film industry has been profound. The village has produced a significant number of films, solidifying its place in the history of regional cinema,” Ngakang says.
The legacy of Ringui’s filmmakers continues to thrive. After “Nawui Tuingashit,” films like “My Last Day at Ukhrul,” written and directed by Makang, garnered awards at the All Manipur Film Festival in 1992. “Ramcho Ramrin,” “Khipawui Khayon,” and “Samkhok” are other notable films, with the makers of “Samkhok” representing Manipur at the Busan International Film Festival.
The village’s artistic contributions extend beyond cinema. AC Thotso, a social activist, credits the success of Ringui’s filmmakers for inspiring the creation of the annual “Ringui’s Got Talent” reality show. The event, which showcases a range of creative talents, has propelled many young performers to national platforms.