Silver screen dreams turn reality

MANIPUR : In the verdant hills of Ringui, a small village nestled in Manipur’s Naga-dominated Ukhrul district, an unlikely film industry has flourished. Four decades ago, a group of passionate villagers embarked on an ambitious project to make their first film, despite having no camera or funds. Today, Ringui is locally known as the “Bollywood of Ukhrul”, boasting over 50 films in the Tangkhul Naga language, a legacy that continues to inspire generations.

Ringui, a tribal hamlet with a population of around 4,000, was not always known for filmmaking. Its cinematic journey began in late 1989 with a village theatre project that inspired the villagers to take it a step further and create a feature film.

The result was “Nawui Tuingashit,” Ringui’s first Tangkhul Naga film, completed in early 1990. Despite having no financial resources, the villagers came together to support the project – actors and actresses contributed `200 each, while the crew shot the film without a tripod. The cast also brought local produce like vegetables and chicken to support the project.

Excitement and skepticism filled the air when the ambitious plan was announced at the local church. Elders mocked the efforts, with some promising to build a castle if the film succeeded. However, the community’s passion and determination overshadowed doubts.

Aphang Ahum, the director-producer, and actor Anam Ahum traveled to state capital Imphal to hire cameraperson Sana. Despite being a rookie with no prior filmmaking experience, Sana shot the entire film handheld. “It was during our trip to Imphal to hire a cameraman that we realised filmmaking required a lot of money,” reminisces Aphang, a retired school headmaster. “But with little resources, we improvised and the project took shape.”

The editing process posed another challenge. The studio quoted a hefty Rs 15,000 for editing, but Aphang and his team persisted. They met the studio owner, a doctor, who agreed to reduce the editing cost to Rs 5,000 after reviewing their script. This gesture proved pivotal in completing the film. “Nawui Tuingashit” was released in March 1990 and screened across Ukhrul and Kamjong, becoming a major success.