Documentary on CM Pinarayi Vijayan will begin soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the CPM has been adopting a stern position against cult worship of any sort, a documentary purportedly celebrating Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is in the making. Bankrolled by the CPM-backed Kerala Secretariat Employees Association at a cost of Rs 15 lakh, ‘Pinarayi, The Legend’ will be screened in connection with the fourth anniversary of the state government.

Shooting for the 30-minute documentary, which will capture the political journey of the Kannur leader, has already begun. Directed by Althaf, of Nemom, the film will shed light on various aspects of Pinarayi, right from his time in student politics to his 10th year as Chief Minister.

The association plans to have the documentary released by the CM himself at Central Stadium on May 21 during the anniversary celebrations.

The association is of the opinion that it’s not in the wrong in bringing out a documentary on the Chief Minister. Its council meeting on Saturday discussed various aspects regarding the matter and finalised the decision.

“Being government employees we are not linked to any party, and the documentary is not a party initiative. He’s our chief minister, the administrator who has led us for the last ten years, which explains the documentary,” association state president P Honey told this newspaper.

The documentary comes at a time when the CPM is implementing a strategy for a third consecutive term.

Earlier instances of such personality worship included Pinarayi being dubbed “captain” by cadres. This had given rise to debates within the Left.

In 2022, a ‘Mega Thiruvathira’ performance, organised by the CPM’s Thiruvananthapuram district unit, kicked up a controversy.

Interestingly, the same Secretariat Employees Association had come out with a song – Chempadayude kavalaal (protector of the red army) – earlier in the year that showered praise on Pinarayi.

Curiously, the Chief Minister himself has often spoken against attempts at promoting personality cults, while the CPM has been taking action against leaders seeking loyal followers. It was in 2017 that the party state committee censured senior leader P Jayarajan, after his supporters put out a video eulogising him.