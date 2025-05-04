Planting trees, protecting futures: Assam’s Ananda Khataniar’s green mission

ASSAM : Ananda Khataniar, a Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) development officer from Assam, has spent the past 13 years insuring lives in more ways than one. While he fulfils his official duties by providing insurance policies, his greater mission lies in safeguarding the region’s environmental future. Since 2012, he has planted at least one tree every single day, turning his passion for nature into a lifelong commitment. In recognition of his relentless efforts, the Assam government appointed him as the brand ambassador of the Department of Forest and Environment in 2018.

Khataniar, 55, was born in Kurobaha village of Pathsala in lower Assam’s Bajali district. A nature lover since childhood, he was deeply moved by the threat of global warming and climate change during his college days while pursuing a BSc in botany. The realisation that steady loss of forest cover was a reason behind it made him take an initiative to plant trees and motivate others to do so. He started visiting places and planting trees.

However, he soon noticed that the trees he planted were either eaten by cattle or died of neglect. Khataniar launched a dedicated mission, deciding not just to plant trees but also to ensure their protection. “I began investing from my pocket. Most of the money was spent on protecting plantations with iron nets,” he says.

On January 1, 2012, he founded an NGO named ‘Green Mission Bajali’. Through this platform, he involved local people, including students, and inspired them to celebrate birthdays by planting trees instead of cutting cakes. As they say charity begins at home, his son and daughter celebrated their birthday by planting trees. Over the years, many parents have shared how their children, inspired by Khataniar, have embraced this green practice.

Khataniar regularly visits schools, colleges, and government offices to raise awareness about the importance of trees. If he sees unused land, he encourages officials to start plantations. “I buy saplings from private nurseries. I plant three kinds of trees – one that bears fruits, another that gives shades and the third that has medicinal properties,” he explains. “We all know temperature is rising globally. We can get relief by resting under a tree that gives shades.”