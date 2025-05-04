Planting trees, protecting futures: Assam’s Ananda Khataniar’s green mission

ASSAM : Ananda Khataniar, a Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) development officer from Assam, has spent the past 13 years insuring lives in more ways than one. While he fulfils his official duties by providing insurance policies, his greater mission lies in safeguarding the region’s environmental future. Since 2012, he has planted at least one tree every single day, turning his passion for nature into a lifelong commitment. In recognition of his relentless efforts, the Assam government appointed him as the brand ambassador of the Department of Forest and Environment in 2018.
Khataniar, 55, was born in Kurobaha village of Pathsala in lower Assam’s Bajali district. A nature lover since childhood, he was deeply moved by the threat of global warming and climate change during his college days while pursuing a BSc in botany. The realisation that steady loss of forest cover was a reason behind it made him take an initiative to plant trees and motivate others to do so. He started visiting places and planting trees.
However, he soon noticed that the trees he planted were either eaten by cattle or died of neglect. Khataniar launched a dedicated mission, deciding not just to plant trees but also to ensure their protection. “I began investing from my pocket. Most of the money was spent on protecting plantations with iron nets,” he says.
On January 1, 2012, he founded an NGO named ‘Green Mission Bajali’. Through this platform, he involved local people, including students, and inspired them to celebrate birthdays by planting trees instead of cutting cakes. As they say charity begins at home, his son and daughter celebrated their birthday by planting trees. Over the years, many parents have shared how their children, inspired by Khataniar, have embraced this green practice.
Khataniar regularly visits schools, colleges, and government offices to raise awareness about the importance of trees. If he sees unused land, he encourages officials to start plantations. “I buy saplings from private nurseries. I plant three kinds of trees – one that bears fruits, another that gives shades and the third that has medicinal properties,” he explains. “We all know temperature is rising globally. We can get relief by resting under a tree that gives shades.”
Carrying saplings in his car has become a routine for Khataniar, who works mostly across the districts of Bajali, Barpeta, Nalbari, Darrang and Bongaigaon. As part of his campaign, he highlights the rapid degradation of forest cover and urges youth to take ownership of afforestation. According to him, he has personally planted around two lakh trees and distributed another four lakh saplings to like-minded individuals.
“I get the fullest support and motivation from my family. An LIC development officer is usually always busy with work. To make sure my official duties are not affected, I have hired an assistant. My colleagues acknowledge my effort for the conservation of nature and environment. High-ranking LIC officials are also aware of my endeavour,” Khataniar says.
In February 2021, Pathsala was named ‘Neem Nagari’ by erstwhile Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, thanks to the hundreds of neem trees Khataniar had planted. “We all are aware of the medicinal properties of neem. Products made from neem have been used in traditional medicines for centuries. Neem trees also control pollution and give pure oxygen,” he says.
The state government’s ‘clean and green village’ mission launched in 2018 found the perfect ambassador in Khataniar. He took responsibility for several villages and personally oversaw Belona village in Barpeta district. His efforts helped the village become a model for cleanliness and greenery, catching the attention of Prime Minister Modi, who mentioned the village in his “Mann Ki Baat” programme.
Khataniar has received several accolades from various local bodies. His message to people: “love nature, plant trees.”