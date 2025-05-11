BJP hails ‘unwavering resolve’ of soldiers

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for their “unwavering resolve and courage,” which led to Pakistan’s call for a ceasefire and the subsequent agreement.

The party attributed the development to the PM “able leadership” stating that he held a series of back-to-back meetings after India struck terror camps in Pakistan on May 7. The leaders said that the bravery of the armed forces led to Pakistan’s call for a ceasefire and the eventual agreement.

Amit Malviya, the party’s IT cell head, said, “A heartfelt thank you to Prime Minister Modi and the brave Indian Armed Forces for their unwavering resolve and courage. At a time when the Pakistani military and its terror-aligned deep state hold near-total control over the population and national discourse, India has demonstrated unmatched strength and clarity of purpose.”

The BJP’s ally in the NDA, Janata Dal (United), said that India had taught Pakistan a lesson it would never forget. Several other BJP leaders hailed the ceasefire as a victory of military valour and the Prime Minister’s strong leadership vision.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said that every Indian was filled with pride. He praised the PM for his resolute response to the Pahalgam terror attack and for bringing the enemies “to their knees”. “It is the win of India,” Yadav said.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah welcomed the ceasefire, stating that it was better late than never. “I welcome from the depths of my heart, the announcement made by the Government of India spokesperson about the restoration of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan,” he said.