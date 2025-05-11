Dancing in the dark

GUJARAT: Sanjay Ratilal Solanki knows the darkness better than most people; it has been his constant companion for over a decade now. And yet, amid the relentless hustle that is Ahmedabad, where dreams often fade even before taking flight, a name rises defiantly against all odds – “Sanjay... Sanjay.”

Born in 1995 in Jalalpur village in Dholka taluka under Ahmedabad district, Sanjay’s early life was a picture postcard of simplicity and dreams.

Raised by his mother, Gayatri Ben Solanki, a devoted homemaker, and a father who served in the Indian Army, Sanjay grew up surrounded by love, hope, and the innocent ambitions of a middle-class family. His elder sister was his childhood companion, and for a while, life seemed generous; the future, wide open.

But fate, ruthless and uninvited, struck when Sanjay was barely fifteen. After cruising through his Class 10 board exams in 2010, he prepared to step into the future with science in Class 11 – until tragedy bared its teeth.

His vision blurred, his eyes filled with unstoppable tears, and within months, the vibrant world he knew crumbled into an indistinct fog. Doctors’ visits turned into desperate pilgrimages; endless reports carried the same verdict: irreversible vision loss, 80% impairment.

In an instant, his youthful dreams and boundless aspirations dimmed as darkness encompassed his vision, immersing him in the void. Where once there was colour; now, a suffocating blackness creeped in. Where once there was certainty, only despair loomed.