Delhi HC to hear restaurant bodies’ plea on May 23 over service charge ban

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC on Friday scheduled the hearing of appeals filed by leading restaurant and hotel associations for May 23. The appeals challenge a single judge’s ruling that declared service charges and tips to be voluntary payments, not mandatory levies to be imposed on consumers’ food bills.

The appeals have been jointly filed by the National Restaurant Association of India and the Federation of Hotels and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI). The petitioners are seeking interim relief, urging the Court to stay the implementation of the contentious judgment delivered in March.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela agreed to list the matter before the summer recess despite a congested docket.

The appeals were originally item numbers 4 and 5 in Friday’s advance cause list but could not be taken up as the Bench was preoccupied with a time-bound batch of petitions during the post-lunch session.

Appearing for the restaurant bodies, Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra made an urgent plea to have the matter heard early, stressing the need for interim relief. “Our board is very heavy,” the Bench initially responded, indicating that the case might have to wait until after the vacation. However, following submissions, the Court relented and scheduled the hearing for May 23.