Delhi University prioritises permanent faculty appointments

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing tense situation with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, the University of Delhi has resolved to extend full support and cooperation to the Government of India.
The resolution was unanimously passed on Saturday during a meeting of the Academic Council (AC), chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh.
During the Zero Hour, the Vice Chancellor urged college principals to prioritise permanent faculty appointments over guest faculty by promptly advertising vacant posts. He emphasised that every college should take timely action on posts currently vacant or expected to be vacant due to retirements and should initiate the recruitment process at least once or twice a year.
Responding to a query about starting the appointment process in 12 colleges under the Delhi Government, he mentioned that discussions are underway and a positive outcome is expected soon. Registrar Dr. Vikas Gupta presented the minutes of the previous AC meeting held on December 27 for confirmation and submitted an ‘action taken report’ on previous decisions.
The Academic Council also approved the syllabi of various faculties based on UGCF 2022, as recommended by the Standing Committee on academic affairs. Additionally, the suggestion to translate Persian, Arabic, and Urdu texts included in the syllabus into English was approved.
The council also approved the inclusion of new Skill Enhancement Courses (SEC) under UGCF 2022. These include Robotics & Automation and Introduction to IoT using Arduino in the Electronics domain; Low-Code/No-Code Development in the Computer Science domain; and Forensic Analysis of Biological Evidence, Forensic Toxicology, Questioned Document Examination, and Injury & Death in the Biomedical Sciences subdomain under Life Sciences.
Furthermore, the council accepted a proposal from the Department of Distance and Continuing Education to start certificate-level courses in French, German, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese at CISBC under the Open Learning Development Centre from the academic session 2024–25. It also approved starting Certificate/Diploma/Advanced Diploma courses in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean from the 2025–26 session under SOL, and a one-year Advanced Diploma (JP-3) in Japanese at Ramjas College.