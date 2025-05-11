Delhi University prioritises permanent faculty appointments

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing tense situation with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, the University of Delhi has resolved to extend full support and cooperation to the Government of India.

The resolution was unanimously passed on Saturday during a meeting of the Academic Council (AC), chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh.

During the Zero Hour, the Vice Chancellor urged college principals to prioritise permanent faculty appointments over guest faculty by promptly advertising vacant posts. He emphasised that every college should take timely action on posts currently vacant or expected to be vacant due to retirements and should initiate the recruitment process at least once or twice a year.

Responding to a query about starting the appointment process in 12 colleges under the Delhi Government, he mentioned that discussions are underway and a positive outcome is expected soon. Registrar Dr. Vikas Gupta presented the minutes of the previous AC meeting held on December 27 for confirmation and submitted an ‘action taken report’ on previous decisions.