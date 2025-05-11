Lifting the veil, letting in light

CHHATTISGARH: Generations in the Bastar zone of south Chhattisgarh have grown up under the shadow of Maoist terror. One such individual is 24-year-old
Dr Harish Podiyami, a tribal from the Gond community who has served as a medical officer in his home district since August last year.
Born and brought up in Sukma, Harish defied the odds by successfully completing an MBBS course at Raipur’s Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Medical College in 2023. Coming from an area woefully roiled by Left-wing extremism and violence unleashed for the past over four decades, it was no mean feat. But Harish is not done yet. He is already preparing himself for another competitive exam to pursue a postgraduate degree — MD or MS.
As someone who was raised in a region considered a hotbed of Maoist violence, it goes without saying that he didn’t have an easy childhood. But not many realise the challenges that come with living in a conflict zone. His family had no access to proper healthcare facilities. Schools were few and far between. And the benefits of government schemes didn’t reach families that live in such areas. The situation now is a far cry from those times despite the threat of violence. Roads have been constructed, Anganwadi and health centres have come up and ration shops have opened.
But he can’t help but shudder when he harks back to those days. “My family faced a persistent threat here. We were forced to shift to Rampuram, which distant 20 km from Chintagufa, by Maoists who identified us as supporters of the police,” he recalls.
But that’s when a tragedy struck his family. “To move our household belongings, my father went out to arrange a tractor, which met with an accident. My father was critically injured in the mishap. We took him to a district hospital, but there was no doctor to offer emergency services at the time (perhaps because of staff shortage). Besides, there was no ventilator support. We lost my father as a result. Had he received the necessary help and care in time, he could have been saved,” a visibly shaken Harish says.
“It was a rude shock for our family,” he says, revealing that it was at this very moment that he decided to pursue a career in medicine. The expenses of his medical education were met by his elder brother, a farmer, and a scholarship.
He started school education in 2006, when the controversial government-backed anti-Maoist peace campaign ‘Salwa Judum’ was at its peak. During those days, the Naxals used to pick a young member in every family under their rule to join as cadres of the banned outfit CPI (Maoist).
“I was young then. I remained a target of the Maoists. Though my parents were not educated, they were wise enough to realise that if I went to school, I would not end up as a part of the Maoist organisation,” the young doctor says.
Though he earlier wanted to serve as a civil servant, it soon dawned on him that if he wanted to clear the UPSC exams, he needed good coaching. And for that, he would have to spend a lot of money and stay in Delhi. “I was good in biology and chemistry. So, I decided to try my luck in the medical stream instead,” he smiles, adding, “I got selected in an MBBS course in the year 2018 when my family was going through a tough phase in life.”
Now, he continues to serve the people in his area as a health professional. “There is a lack of awareness about health and facilities in hospitals across most of our area in Sukma. I understand my people, their issues and the situation here better,” said Dr Harish.
Changing contours of conflict zone
