Lifting the veil, letting in light

CHHATTISGARH: Generations in the Bastar zone of south Chhattisgarh have grown up under the shadow of Maoist terror. One such individual is 24-year-old

Dr Harish Podiyami, a tribal from the Gond community who has served as a medical officer in his home district since August last year.

Born and brought up in Sukma, Harish defied the odds by successfully completing an MBBS course at Raipur’s Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Medical College in 2023. Coming from an area woefully roiled by Left-wing extremism and violence unleashed for the past over four decades, it was no mean feat. But Harish is not done yet. He is already preparing himself for another competitive exam to pursue a postgraduate degree — MD or MS.

As someone who was raised in a region considered a hotbed of Maoist violence, it goes without saying that he didn’t have an easy childhood. But not many realise the challenges that come with living in a conflict zone. His family had no access to proper healthcare facilities. Schools were few and far between. And the benefits of government schemes didn’t reach families that live in such areas. The situation now is a far cry from those times despite the threat of violence. Roads have been constructed, Anganwadi and health centres have come up and ration shops have opened.

But he can’t help but shudder when he harks back to those days. “My family faced a persistent threat here. We were forced to shift to Rampuram, which distant 20 km from Chintagufa, by Maoists who identified us as supporters of the police,” he recalls.