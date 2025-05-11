On run for 17 years, rape-murder accused held inside moving train

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a man wanted for 17 years in a 2008 Bihar murder case and a separate rape case in Delhi. He was apprehended from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, after a 1,100 km pursuit across multiple trains over 20 hours, officials said on Saturday.

On Diwali in 2008, the accused and five others killed Tokir Khan in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. He later moved to Delhi, where a rape case was registered against him at Laxmi Nagar police station based on a complaint by his daughter. Though arrested and chargesheeted, he jumped interim bail granted in February 2023, police said.

“On May 6, police traced him via technical surveillance to a train from Muzaffarpur to Maharashtra. A team intercepted him at Jalgaon Junction after hours of searching”, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Apoorva Gupta said. Police said he frequently changed his appearance, addresses, and phone numbers.

Arrested in Jalgaon

