Precision strikes, ingress remain big achievements

NEW DELHI: The ceasefire between India and Pakistan took effect after both sides had already built up massive mobilisation. Earlier, India carried out precision-strikes at 4 key air force bases — Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala and Rahimyar Khan — and two military installations in Sukkur and Chuniya of Pakistan.

Indian missiles and drones ingressed deep inside Pakistan, upto 100 kilometres, sources confirmed. A total of 21 terrorist camps of Jaish-e- Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were identified of which nine were selected as targets hit by missiles and artillery munitions.

In the initial phase of the operations, five terrorists of JeM and LeT were killed namely Mudassar Khadian Khas, Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, Khalid alias Abu Akasha, and Mohammad Hassan Khan.

The complete list of 21 locations where Indian forces attacked Pakistan and PoK are Sawai Nala, Syed Na Bilal , Maskar-E-Aqsa, Chelabandi, Abdullah Bin Masood, Dulai , Garhi Habibullah, Batrasi, Balakot, Oghi, Boi, Sensa, Gulpur, Kotli, Barali, Dungi, Barnala, Mehmoona Joya, Sarjal, Muridke and Bahawalpur.

The terror camps destroyed in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation for Pahalgam attack are Sarjal/Tehra Kalan facility in Narowal, Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, Markaz Taiba in Muridke, Markaz Subhan Allah in Punjab, Sawai Nala Camp and Markaz Syedna Bilal in Muzaffarabad, Maskar Raheel Shahid in Kotli, Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala, Markaz Abbas in Kotli.

Operation Sindoor was launched in the wake of the Pahalgam attack on April 22.