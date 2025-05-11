Rajasthan tense after brief sigh of relief over truce

After four days of high tension, red alert, black outs and drone attacks in the border districts of Barmer, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Sri Ganganagar, people are thrilled with the swift return to normalcy. As some traders in Barmer remarked, “we are happy with the army’s action. Our country is in a strong position. We will stand with the country in future also. But now we can go back to living a normal life.”

With both countries agreeing to stop firing on land, in the air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday, all orders restricting people’s movements, enforcing black out etc have been withdrawn and orders for normal functioning were issued.

Jhunjhunu Air Force jawan martyred in attack

While the military operations were on, tragedy struck Jhunjhunu as Air Force jawan Surendra Kumar was martyred during a Pakistani air strike. The attack took place on Friday night in Moga, Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir. Surendra, a resident of Mehradasi village in Mandawa, had been serving in the Indian Air Force’s medical wing for 14 years.