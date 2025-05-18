Rain, thunderstorm hit parts of city

NEW DELHI: A spell of turbulent weather continued to impact Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday, with powerful dust storms and strong winds causing widespread disruption.

For the third consecutive day, the region experienced intense weather conditions, leading to property damage, uprooted trees, and major traffic disruptions.

In Noida, heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds caused significant damage. Several trees were uprooted across various sectors, with some falling onto parked vehicles.

At the New Ashok Nagar station, part of the tin roof of the Rapid Rail Metro (RRTS) shed was damaged due to the intense windstorm. In an official statement, RRTS authorities confirmed that operations at the station were temporarily suspended as a safety precaution.

“No injuries have been reported, and a detailed investigation is underway. Necessary corrective measures are being initiated to prevent any recurrence,” the statement read. Services at New Ashok Nagar station will remain suspended until further notice.

A traffic light pole also collapsed near DM Chowk during the storm, further complicating traffic conditions. In Connaught Place, trees were uprooted at four different locations, damaging several vehicles and causing significant traffic jams in the area.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted thunderstorms and rain for the day, with maximum temperatures expected to reach around 42°C. At around 3:30 pm, the IMD issued an alert warning of a dust storm followed by thunderstorms, light to moderate rainfall, and lightning in Delhi and NCR. Gusty winds, with speeds of 40 to 60 km/h, were forecast.