Ahmedabad Diary: Calls for Khabad to quit grow amid NREGA scam

Calls for Khabad to quit grow amid NREGA scam

The arrest of Gujarat minister Bhachubhai Khabad’s two sons in a Rs 75-crore MGNREGA scam has kicked up a political storm in the state. The scandal has put the saffron party-led government in the firing line of the Congress. As news of the arrest broke out, leaders of the grand old party were quick to question PM Narendra Modi’s hardline anti-corruption stance and his pledge of ‘Na khaunga, na khane dunga’.

They also rued how people in power have been brazenly siphoning off funds meant for public welfare. Ahead of the PM’s Gujarat visit, the Congress party has sought time for an audience with Modi to discuss the matter.

Congress flags inordinate delay in panchayat polls

The Congress has sharply criticised the BJP-led Gujarat government and State Election Commission for delaying elections in over 5,400 panchayats, describing it as a direct attack on democracy.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi has accused the state government of using the ‘One Nation, One Election’ narrative to stall local polls, leaving rural areas without elected representatives for three years. Leaders of the grand old party say the inordinate delay violates constitutional norms, as elections are supposed to be held within six months of the end of a panchayat’s term. He also alleged corruption in MGNREGA and Nal Se Jal schemes.

SC MLA from Saurashtra to be Gujarat BJP chief?

For months, the Gujarat BJP has struggled to appoint a new state president, entangled in caste equations and ideological friction. According to party insiders, the RSS is firm on choosing a loyalist, while the BJP leadership seeks a candidate with consensus.

Amid internal pressure from party bigwigs like Amit Shah, Anandiben Patel, and CR Patil, an SC MLA from Saurashtra has emerged as the frontrunner. His squeaky clean image and deep organisational connect have bolstered his chances. Sources indicate an announcement in this regard may be made within 72 hours, possibly reshaping the saffron party’s caste strategy in Gujarat.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com