CM Rekha Gupta slams AAP, bats for Viksit Delhi

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the 10th Governing Council Meeting of the NITI Aayog on Saturday, where she presented a roadmap for “Viksit Delhi” aligned with “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.

Ahead of the meeting, Gupta took to ‘X’, stating that for years, Delhi’s interests were overlooked due to what she termed the “irresponsible behaviour” of the previous AAP-led administration. She asserted that with the arrival of a “double-engine government,” Delhi is now firmly on the path to development.

“The issues of Delhi’s interest were not raised in the Niti Aayog meet due to the behaviour of previous irresponsible governments. But now a double-engine government is on track,” she said, signalling a shift in Delhi’s participation in national policymaking.

Following the meeting, Gupta said, “All the CMs praised Operation Sindoor and our Armed Forces. They congratulated the Prime Minister. It was heartening to see the unity across India. I regret that due to those who skipped such crucial meetings earlier, Delhi was left behind.”