Once a bustling hub, landmark for peace move Now stands silent

NEW DELHI: The Dr B R Ambedkar Bus Terminus near Delhi Gate no more resembles the once bustling hub, which generated much hope for peace with Pakistan. The non-functional terminus is rather a grim reminder of the strained India-Pakistan relationship, with only the signboard remaining the testament of old times.

Launched in February 1999 amid much fanfare, the bus service was meant to send out message of peace and friendship, bridging the divide between the two nations. It was more than a bus link, it rather raised the hope for people-to-people contact.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s historic bus journey to Lahore in 1999 marked a significant moment in India-Pakistan relations. Despite the initial optimism, tensions and conflicts followed and eventually the bus service was suspended after the 2001 Parliament attack. Though the service resumed in 2003, it was suspended again in 2019 after nullification of Article 370.

For now, the terminus serves as a hub for other international routes, including the Delhi-Kathmandu bus.