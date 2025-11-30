Supreme Court ends oral mentions before CJI; urgent matters to be listed automatically within two days

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has barred litigants from orally mentioning matters for urgent listing before the Chief Justice of India as items requiring special attention will come up for hearing automatically within two working days.

The court made these changes while restructuring the system of oral mentioning, urgent listing and adjournment of cases effective December 1.

The changes also include barring senior advocates to mention matters before any bench, while encouraging junior counsel to make oral mentionings.

A circular said bereavement in the family or medical emergencies of advocates or parties were the only grounds for adjournments, apart from other genuine reasons accepted by the court.

Four circulars issued by the SC registry on Saturday said the changes were to reduce unnecessary mentioning before benches, and ensure faster listing of matters.

For cases requiring advance listing due to urgent interim orders, parties must submit the mentioning proforma and a letter explaining the urgency to the Mentioning Officer by 3 pm on the previous working day or 11.30 am on a Saturday.

Exceptions are limited to anticipatory bail, death penalty, habeas corpus and urgent eviction or demolition issues.

Regarding adjournments, the circular said letters seeking adjournment for fresh and after-notice matters may be circulated until 11 am on the previous working day.