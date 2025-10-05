From slums to Bristol streets: A scholar’s tale of resilience

MAHARASHTRA : I am terribly missing my father, who was against my schooling. He had a different and very dogmatic view that teaching girls means no use; it’s better to get them married and live a happy life with their husband, said Triveni Dhamdhare, who got selected for a British Government-sponsored Chevening Scholarship. She is the only girl from Maharashtra who got selected for this one-year programme.

Triveni, who landed a week before in London, is pursuing her MSc in Data Science at the University of Bristol, in the United Kingdom. She is making a milestone not only for her family but also for her entire community. Her father passed away three years ago.

Triveni’s childhood was not easy. She lived in a slum surrounded by different rogue elements of society, where getting an education and going abroad to a prestigious world-renowned university was quite unthinkable and a distant dream. But Triveni charted a different path and kept away from the discouraging factors and elements. She was raised by her single parent.

She said, “It is important for girls also to get educated. They can also aspire and achieve success in their lives and stand on their own financially. I am confident that after seeing my success, my deceased father would have changed his conservative mentality. The world has changed, so we have to catch up with it fast,” she said.