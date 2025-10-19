‘5-star’ thief nabbed in Telangana, Rs 66 lakh worth of stolen property seized

KHAMMAM: He preferred five-star suites, luxury cars and scenic vacations, but there was just one minor glitch: his income came from other people’s lockers. Meet Mikkili Vamsikrishna alias Sam Richard (42), a self-styled connoisseur of comfort, whose chosen profession was burglary with benefits.

Khammam Town ACP Ramana Murthy, who briefed the press on Saturday, said that Vamsikrishna’s journey from small-town dreamer to full-time “entrepreneur” in theft reads like a crime soap screenplay.

Originally from Vetapalem village in Guntur district, he left home at 17 in pursuit of a grand life in Hyderabad. The xerox shop he joined didn’t quite match his vision of luxury. He turned to burglary to realise his “vision.”

His work portfolio included neighbourhoods like LB Nagar, Saroornagar, SR Nagar, Kukatpally, Jeedimetla, and Narsingi, where he specialised in breaking into houses. The police, too, kept him on their guest list, booking and rebooking him for his repeat offences.