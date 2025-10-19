Both NDA and INDIA bloc in doldrums over CM face

NEW DELHI: Even after the close of nominations for the first phase of polling for 121 Bihar assembly constituencies on November 6, neither the ruling NDA nor the Opposition INDIA bloc has clearly stated who will lead the state if elected, leaving voters and observers in a state of speculation.

The RJD, Bihar’s principal opposition party of which the Congress is an ally, is projecting Tejashwi Yadav as the most suitable face for the CM post. The RJD claims that Tejashwi will usher in a new era of ‘vikas’ (development) in Bihar, countering the NDA’s charge that the RJD’s ‘jungle raj’ had pushed the state into economic chaos and misgovernance.

RJD’s projection of Tejashwi as CM candidate lacks unanimous support within alliance. The Congress has refraining from directly endorsing Tejashwi, which has led to disgruntlement within the RJD.

The NDA strategically maintains that the elections are being fough under the leadership of incumbent CM Nitish Kumar. Yet, ambiguity persists over his continuation in the role after the polls. The BJP, a key NDA partner, sends mixed signals, fuelling speculation over Kumar’s future.

When asked who would be the CM, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the NDA legislative party would decide it by after the elections. JD(U) is yet to respond to Shah’s comments, deepening the political intrigue. Political analysts interpret Shah’s comment as a sign of potential change.

Perhaps sensing that his remark could risk creating rifts, Shah on Friday met Nitish and praised his role in rescuing Bihar from RJD’s ‘jungle raj”.