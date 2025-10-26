Delhi government to send 30 English teachers to Hyderabad for capacity building plan

NEW DELHI: Aiming at enhancing teaching quality and promoting innovative classroom practices, the Delhi government is sending a batch of 30 English teachers from government and aided schools to Hyderabad for a five-day capacity-building programme.

Organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Delhi, the training will be conducted at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, from November 2 to November 7, 2025, including travel dates. The initiative focuses on improving teachers’ understanding of contemporary English Language Teaching (ELT) methodologies and equipping them with practical strategies to make learning more engaging and effective.

Mukesh Yadav, secretary, SCERT, said, “It aims to help teachers develop advanced skills in teaching language and communication, while fostering a collaborative learning environment among educators.” The SCERT has directed all deputy directors concerned with education and heads of schools to ensure that nominated teachers attend the programme without fail.

This initiative is part of broader efforts to upskill teachers and to strengthen the education system by introducing global best practices in classrooms across the capital.

Meanwhile, the SCERT Delhi is also organising a similar capacity-building programme for officials and faculty members of the Department of Education (DoE) at the Central Sanskrit University, Kerala, from October 26 to 31, 2025. A total of 42 participants will take part in the programe.