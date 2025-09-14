PM Modi's big pitch for peace and reconciliation in Manipur

IMPHAL: In his first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence erupted in 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a strong appeal for peace and reconciliation, calling on all warring groups to “move forward on the path of peace.”

Speaking from Churachandpur, a Kuki-dominated district at the heart of the conflict, the PM said: “I would appeal to all organisations to move forward on the path of peace and fulfill their dreams. Today, I promise you that I am with you, the Government of India is with you, the people of Manipur.”

Modi’s visit comes after over two years of mounting criticism from opposition parties over his absence from the strife-hit state. Ethnic clashes sparked by a court ruling to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the dominant Meitei community.

Acknowledging the scale of suffering, Modi said: “Manipur is a land of hope and aspiration. Unfortunately, violence had cast its shadow on this beautiful region. A short while ago, I met those affected who are living in relief camps. After meeting them, I can say with confidence that a new dawn of hope and trust is rising in Manipur.”