PM Modi's big pitch for peace and reconciliation in Manipur

IMPHAL: In his first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence erupted in 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a strong appeal for peace and reconciliation, calling on all warring groups to “move forward on the path of peace.”
Speaking from Churachandpur, a Kuki-dominated district at the heart of the conflict, the PM said: “I would appeal to all organisations to move forward on the path of peace and fulfill their dreams. Today, I promise you that I am with you, the Government of India is with you, the people of Manipur.”
Modi’s visit comes after over two years of mounting criticism from opposition parties over his absence from the strife-hit state. Ethnic clashes sparked by a court ruling to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the dominant Meitei community.
Acknowledging the scale of suffering, Modi said: “Manipur is a land of hope and aspiration. Unfortunately, violence had cast its shadow on this beautiful region. A short while ago, I met those affected who are living in relief camps. After meeting them, I can say with confidence that a new dawn of hope and trust is rising in Manipur.”
He emphasised the need to rebuild trust between the warring communities: “A strong bridge of trust must be built between the people of the Hills and the Valley.”
Assuring continued support of the Union government, Modi added: “The Government of India is making every possible effort to bring life back on track in Manipur. For families who have lost their homes, our government is helping to build 7,000 new houses.”
Modi also pointed to recent negotiations between conflicting groups as a sign of progress.
“These are part of the efforts of the Centre in which work is being done to establish peace while giving importance to dialogue, respect, and mutual understanding,” he said.
While the BJP has faced allegations of favouring one side for political advantage, Modi steered the narrative toward national unity and economic progress.
“For development to take root anywhere, peace is essential. In the past 11 years, many conflicts and disputes in the Northeast have been resolved. People have chosen the path of peace,” he said.