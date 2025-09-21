Beyond child marriage, patriarchy and purdah

RAJASTHAN : For ages, Rajasthan has been dominated by feudal structures and mindsets wherein patriarchy, purdah and child marriage shaped society. But in this conservative landscape, one father scripted a story of change. Som Dutt Nehra, a junior engineer in the state’s Water Works Department, defied convention and gave his three children—two of them daughters—the wings to become IAS and IPS officers.

And Nehra did not limit himself to being a provider—he became his daughters’ first teacher. He would sit with them to explain the difference between UPSC and RPSC, the possibilities of government service and the power of administration.

He would tell them that those who cleared the UPSC examination rose to become collectors, superintendents, secretaries, directors and even DGs of Police.

While other families in the village prepared their daughters for marriage, Nehra and his wife Rajshree prepared their daughters for leadership. He also opened their world to creativity. He often told them, “People in the desert have a deeper sense of art because they carve patterns in sand with their fingers.”