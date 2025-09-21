First aid crusader builds resilience

KASHMIR : Widely known as a “first-aid man of Kashmir”, Dr Itinderpal Singh Bali, a practising dental surgeon from Kashmir and member of the Indian Dental Association, has become synonymous with emergency training, rapid response and community resilience. He has trained thousands of volunteers for disaster preparedness in the region that is often tested by natural calamities.

Singh, 53, a resident of Baramulla district, is on a mission to save lives and awaken the spirit of readiness in every home, school, and street to deal with natural calamities.

After the devastating earthquake that rocked Kashmir in 2005, he started his journey. “When I witnessed the helplessness and lack of trained local responders, I realised that if ordinary people were equipped with basic first aid skills, many lives could be saved before the medical help arrives.”

Singh, inspired by Gandhian activist Nirmala Deshpande while working for quake victims, turned to community service. As a medical professional, he quickly grasped emergency care and trained with RedR India and the Indian Red Cross Society. Over the past two decades, Dr Singh has trained more than 15,000 volunteers in first aid through the Indian Red Cross Society.

In recognition of his expertise, Singh was appointed a national master trainer by the Indian Red Cross Society in 2017. Singh is among the best five master trainers in India. “I have trained volunteers across the country and helped develop 300 certified trainers,” Singh notes. “The emergency response begins much before the rescue teams arrive, with trained and ready communities.”