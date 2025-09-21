First aid crusader builds resilience

KASHMIR : Widely known as a “first-aid man of Kashmir”, Dr Itinderpal Singh Bali, a practising dental surgeon from Kashmir and member of the Indian Dental Association, has become synonymous with emergency training, rapid response and community resilience. He has trained thousands of volunteers for disaster preparedness in the region that is often tested by natural calamities.
Singh, 53, a resident of Baramulla district, is on a mission to save lives and awaken the spirit of readiness in every home, school, and street to deal with natural calamities.
After the devastating earthquake that rocked Kashmir in 2005, he started his journey. “When I witnessed the helplessness and lack of trained local responders, I realised that if ordinary people were equipped with basic first aid skills, many lives could be saved before the medical help arrives.”
Singh, inspired by Gandhian activist Nirmala Deshpande while working for quake victims, turned to community service. As a medical professional, he quickly grasped emergency care and trained with RedR India and the Indian Red Cross Society. Over the past two decades, Dr Singh has trained more than 15,000 volunteers in first aid through the Indian Red Cross Society.
In recognition of his expertise, Singh was appointed a national master trainer by the Indian Red Cross Society in 2017. Singh is among the best five master trainers in India. “I have trained volunteers across the country and helped develop 300 certified trainers,” Singh notes. “The emergency response begins much before the rescue teams arrive, with trained and ready communities.”
Stressing the importance of first-aid knowledge, he said the skills must trickle down to the grassroots. “We must establish well trained task forces in every district and at the panchayat levels so that in emergency situations, local volunteers can act immediately before the arrival of specialised rescue teams,”he said. “First aid is not specialised knowledge for doctors or paramedics alone. Accidents can happen anytime, anywhere, and timely help can save lives,” Singh said.
Be it the Kashmir earthquake and floods, the Nepal earthquake, the Bihar floods, or Operation Sindoor, since 2005, he has been a part of almost every major disaster response.
Singh has also worked with international organisations like UNICEF, UNDP, and Save the Children. He represented India at a pre-hospital care workshop in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
In addition to disaster response, Singh has recently focused on CPR training in view of the rising incidence of heart attacks. For his sustained efforts during disasters like earthquakes, floods, and the pandemic, and for training thousands in life-saving skills, Singh has received numerous accolades. This year, he was honoured with the State Award for Social Reforms and Empowerment by the J&K Government on Republic Day.
Uri was worst hit by shelling after Operation Sindoor, leaving over two dozen people injured. Villages along the border had to be evacuated. For his voluntary service and role as Divisional Warden with Civil Defence, Singh received the Commendation Award (Class I). He also led two mock drills in Baramulla, North Kashmir.
“Given our geography and the changing climate, first-aid preparedness is no longer optional, but it is essential,” Singh added, commenting on the recent flash floods in Kashmir.