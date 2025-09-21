Growth, grit and Gogoi

ASSAM: Nabanidhi Gogoi’s journey is one of grit, resilience and an unwavering commitment to transforming adversity into opportunity. Born in the remote village of Teok Boloma Moran Gaon in Jorhat district, Assam, he became familiar with poverty early on.

As the eldest of three siblings, Gogoi’s family struggled to make ends meet, and he was exposed to farming from a young age, helping his mother sell vegetables to fund his schooling. Little did he know then that these early experiences would lay the foundation for a remarkable story of personal triumph and community impact.

Childhood Shaped by Hardship

Gogoi’s childhood was far from easy. His father, who was unable to contribute financially to the family, left his mother to shoulder the responsibility of raising the five-member family. Every morning, his mother would wake up early to gather “dhekia” (fern), “kachu” (yam), and “kalphul” (banana flower), which he would sell at the local market. Despite the challenges, Gogoi’s mother instilled in him a strong work ethic and an understanding of the value of hard work.

After completing his Class 12, Gogoi faced a difficult decision. He needed Rs 200 for his college admission, but his mother could not afford it. With two younger brothers also in school, the financial strain was unbearable. “In 2001-02, I set out for Delhi to work at a company but returned home two months later after not liking city life. I thought if I were to build a future, it had to be through my own efforts, not by relying on others,” says Gogoi. And so, he turned to agriculture.