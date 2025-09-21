Mishra calls for reform, perform & transform mantra

NEW DELHI: India is progressing with courage and confidence under PM Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, driven by the mantra of ‘Reform, Perform and Transform”, said Dr PK Mishra, the principal secretary to Prime Minister.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai on Saturday, Dr Mishra congratulated the graduating MBA, Executive MBA, and PhD students, while commending the institution’s impressive rise to 6th place among India’s leading IIMs.

Dr Mishra highlighted India’s emergence as a global innovation powerhouse, home to over 100 unicorns and 1.9 lakh startups. He also spotlighted several key government initiatives.