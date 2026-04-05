Chandigarh Diary | Priyanka Chopra’s Golden Temple visit goes viral on social media

Mann says visits to CM’s house helped him

Talking about his manifestation secret, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann shared a glimpse into his political journey. He said that years before he became the CM, he used to circle the official residence of the then CM whenever in Chandigarh. While outlining new initiatives in state’s education sector, Mann said self-belief and ‘firm resolve’ were central to personal and professional success. He said sometimes he would also talk to the then CM’s security personnel. “I would tell them to keep the house neat and clean… I will soon come be on the CM’s chair. It ultimately came true. Self-confidence is crucial, but it should not be arrogance,” he said.

PC’s Golden Temple visit goes viral on social media

Actress Priyanka Chopra dressed in a pink suit visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar recently. She listened to the Gurbani after paying respects at the sanctum sanctorum. Later, she also cleaned utensils (sewa) at Sri Guru Ramdas Jee Langar Hall. A video that has since gone viral on social media shows the actor arriving in the city and making her way from her car towards the shrine, accompanied by security personnel. In the clip, she is greeting people with folded hands and also pauses to pose with a fan who approaches her for a photograph. A few days ago she was spotted attending the Bvlgari Eclettica high-end collection launch in Milan.