'Click, Report, Combat': Punjab police's silent war on drugs

PUNJAB: A mid the ongoing anti-drugs campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ launched by the Punjab Police, the ‘Safe Punjab’ WhatsApp chatbot (97791-00200) has emerged as a game-changer. Its confidentiality feature encourages individuals to report smugglers and addicts while also allowing them to share suggestions.
The platform has become an additional source of intelligence, complementing traditional policing and leading to the arrest of drug traffickers. Information received through the helpline has led to multiple arrests of drug smugglers and peddlers.
The initiative has achieved a 41.28% tip conversion rate. Since its launch on August 28, 2024, the information shared by citizens has led to the registration of 14,862 FIRs and 19,207 arrests as of March 31. In total, 38,327 complaints or tip-offs were received on the portal, of which 35,996 have been resolved.
The ‘Safe Punjab’ anti-drug helpline is a flagship initiative of the Punjab government, designed to provide anonymous, accessible, and non-judgmental support to individuals dealing with drug-related issues. Operating round the clock, it serves as a vital platform for citizens to seek assistance, share information about drug traffickers, support rehabilitation efforts, raise awareness, and offer feedback.
Following enhancements made between March 1 and July 5 last year—particularly to strengthen informer confidentiality—the platform has witnessed a notable surge in public engagement.
As per consolidated data, 38,327 complaints have been received across all districts till March 31 this year. Of the 35,996 verifiable complaints, 19,207 FIRs have been registered and 19,169 accused arrested, reflecting proactive enforcement by district police units. A significant number of calls originate from border districts such as Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar (Rural), Taran Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka, as well as from Bathinda, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.
Punjab has long grappled with substance abuse and cross-border narcotics trafficking, and the latest data offers a clear snapshot of enforcement activity under the campaign.
Speaking to this newspaper, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, “With the launch of the chatbot, the anti-drug drive has become a people’s movement. We are receiving an overwhelming response due to its confidentiality feature, which allows individuals to anonymously share information about smugglers and addicts, and offer suggestions without fear. Even the police personnel handling the system do not have access to the informer’s identity.” He added: “Complete eradication of drugs is not possible without public participation.”
Yadav said the conviction rate in NDPS cases in Punjab stands at 89 %, attributing it to professional policing and specialised training imparted at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala. “Out of the 3,000 kg of heroin recovered across India, 2,000 kg was seized in Punjab alone,” he said. He added that the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has upgraded its technical capabilities with the Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS 2.0), which now supports voice analysis and maintains a database of over 70,000 criminal voice samples.
The helpline aims to spread awareness, provide support, and empower citizens to address drug-related concerns. It enables users to report issues, seek assistance, and access information about treatment options. Tips related to health concerns are forwarded to the concerned department, and the system has played a key role in curbing street-level drug peddling. It has also been recognised as a best practice at the annual National Conference of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force.
Explaining how the chatbot works, Additional DGP of ANTF Nilabh Kishore said it allows users to upload videos, audio messages, text, and location data, thereby ensuring a seamless, user-friendly reporting experience. A unique feature of the platform is that it provides anonymous feedback to informants about the actions taken based on their inputs.
“Designed with privacy at its core, the system ensures complete confidentiality. The identity of the informer is never revealed—even the police personnel handling the platform cannot see the number from which the message is sent, as it is automatically encrypted. The system identifies the nature of the tip-off and forwards it to the concerned district, which then routes it to the relevant police station or Station House Officer for action. A complaint number is generated without disclosing the complainant’s identity,” he said.
Kishore said informants receive updates on action taken via WhatsApp without their identity being revealed. Complex or sensitive cases are handled by a dedicated control room team of around 10 personnel, who analyse and process such complaints.