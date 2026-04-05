'Click, Report, Combat': Punjab police's silent war on drugs

PUNJAB: A mid the ongoing anti-drugs campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ launched by the Punjab Police, the ‘Safe Punjab’ WhatsApp chatbot (97791-00200) has emerged as a game-changer. Its confidentiality feature encourages individuals to report smugglers and addicts while also allowing them to share suggestions.

The platform has become an additional source of intelligence, complementing traditional policing and leading to the arrest of drug traffickers. Information received through the helpline has led to multiple arrests of drug smugglers and peddlers.

The initiative has achieved a 41.28% tip conversion rate. Since its launch on August 28, 2024, the information shared by citizens has led to the registration of 14,862 FIRs and 19,207 arrests as of March 31. In total, 38,327 complaints or tip-offs were received on the portal, of which 35,996 have been resolved.

The ‘Safe Punjab’ anti-drug helpline is a flagship initiative of the Punjab government, designed to provide anonymous, accessible, and non-judgmental support to individuals dealing with drug-related issues. Operating round the clock, it serves as a vital platform for citizens to seek assistance, share information about drug traffickers, support rehabilitation efforts, raise awareness, and offer feedback.