NEW DELHI: With the country facing a significant shortage of tourist accommodations, a parliamentary panel has recommended relaxation in floor area ratio (FAR) — norms for determining the maximum permitted structure size on a piece of land — to facilitate hotel construction in states with tourism potential.

It has also suggested fast-track rationalisation of licensing requirements to bring approvals below 20 within two years and repeal obsolete regulations.

The panel has particularly urged the ministry to abolish or replace the Ministry to Sarais Act, a British-era law that mandates registration for inns and guest houses.

In its latest report submitted to Parliament—comprising over 40 recommendations to give impetus to the tourism sector, Rajya Sabha’s standing committee on transport, tourism and culture also asked the ministry of tourism to coordinate with state governments to address hotel capacity constraints and include a hotel capacity augmentation component in the National Mission for 50 Globally Competitive Destinations.

The 31-member committee headed by Janata Dal-United (JDU) MP Sanjay Jha further urged the ministry to place periodic progress reports in this regard in the public domain.