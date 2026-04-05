From flashpoint to silence, a fading rhetoric as Kodanad heist case stalls ahead of TN polls

COIMBATORE : Though the Kodanad heist and murder at J Jayalalithaa’s estate was a major campaign flashpoint in the 2021 poll when the AIADMK was unseated, the investigation in the case remains stalled, with little progress to show after years of political squabble.

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu election cycle, however, political parties seem to have largely toned down their rhetoric on the issue that once dominated political discourse.

The case with alleged links to high-profile politicians is stymied due to suspected lack of political will and fund crunch, which has prevented scientific scouring of digital evidence said to be expensive but essential to achieve a breakthrough.

Then DMK leader and current Chief Minister MK Stalin, in 2021, had promised a thorough investigation once the party is voted to power, accusing AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami for links to the crime that occurred on the property of former CM J Jayalalithaa’s estate in the Nilgiris after her demise.

Following the verdict in the Pollachi sexual assault case in May 2025, Stalin even declared that his government would prioritise securing justice in the Kodanad case. However, the probe continued to drag on, without much progress.

Both the Pollachi and Kodanad cases, which took place under the previous AIADMK regime, had significantly damaged the party’s vote bank in the western region, traditionally its stronghold, in the elections held since 2019.

Completing the Kodanad probe successfully could have become another political achievement for the DMK ahead of the Assembly polls. Sources privy to the probe said inadequate support from the state government was a major reason. They claim the government is yet to release around `3 crore required to retrieve critical digital data that could establish crucial links in the case.