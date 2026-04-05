Hunt for lion bride ends: ‘Sudha’ from Haryana for ‘Simba’ and ‘Sultan’ in UP

LUCKNOW: The long-running tale of search for a suitable “bride” for Etawah Safari Park’s nine-and-a-half-year-old Asiatic lions Simba and Sultan has ended with lioness Sudha – presently based at Rohtak Zoo in Haryana – is about to be brought to Etawah to be the mate of the royal bachelors.

The search for a suitable mating partner for both the Asiatic lions has been nearly one and a half years. Now the Etawah Lion Safari authorities have initiated efforts afresh to bring Sudha from Rohtak Zoo in Haryana.

According to Safari Director Dr Anil Kumar Patel, Simba and Sultan were born in October 2016 to lions Manan and Jessica. Over the years, the duo has grown into the main attractions of the safari, drawing visitors with their majestic presence. Now fully grown, the focus shifted from fame to family, with plans to expand their lineage.

As per the authorities concerned, the lionesses already present in the safari are siblings of Simba and Sultan. This makes breeding within the park impossible, forcing authorities to look beyond their territory. Bringing in a new lioness has now become essential to ensure the next generation of Asiatic lions at the safari.