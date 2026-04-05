Hunt for lion bride ends: ‘Sudha’ from Haryana for ‘Simba’ and ‘Sultan’ in UP

LUCKNOW: The long-running tale of search for a suitable “bride” for Etawah Safari Park’s nine-and-a-half-year-old Asiatic lions Simba and Sultan has ended with lioness Sudha – presently based at Rohtak Zoo in Haryana – is about to be brought to Etawah to be the mate of the royal bachelors.
The search for a suitable mating partner for both the Asiatic lions has been nearly one and a half years. Now the Etawah Lion Safari authorities have initiated efforts afresh to bring Sudha from Rohtak Zoo in Haryana.
According to Safari Director Dr Anil Kumar Patel, Simba and Sultan were born in October 2016 to lions Manan and Jessica. Over the years, the duo has grown into the main attractions of the safari, drawing visitors with their majestic presence. Now fully grown, the focus shifted from fame to family, with plans to expand their lineage.
As per the authorities concerned, the lionesses already present in the safari are siblings of Simba and Sultan. This makes breeding within the park impossible, forcing authorities to look beyond their territory. Bringing in a new lioness has now become essential to ensure the next generation of Asiatic lions at the safari.
The spotlight is now on Sudha, a lioness from Rohtak Zoo, with talks progressing, and if all goes as planned, she could soon arrive in Etawah. In exchange, a male lion named Vishwa, born at the safari on World Lion Day in 2022, will be sent to Rohtak.
The sources said that Sudha was no stranger to motherhood, having delivered cubs twice earlier. This has raised optimism among officials that she would be able to successfully breed in Etawah as well. However, before finalising the move, her health would be thoroughly checked, with samples to be tested at IVRI Bareilly and NCBS Bengaluru.
The transfer process would only be completed after approval from the Central Zoo Authority in New Delhi. Meanwhile, the safari management is also in touch with other zoos, including Sakkarbaug Zoo in Gujarat and Rajgir Zoo in Bihar, to explore more options.