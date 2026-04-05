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Justice delivery must evolve with changing society: SC judge Vikram Nath

The judiciary is not just an adjudicating body, he stressed.
Supreme Court Judge Justice Vikram Nath delivers a speech during the 21st Justice PD Desai Memorial Lecture at the Gujarat High Court Auditorium Hall in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Supreme Court Judge Justice Vikram Nath delivers a speech during the 21st Justice PD Desai Memorial Lecture at the Gujarat High Court Auditorium Hall in Ahmedabad on Friday.(Photo | ANI)
Express News Service
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AHMEDABAD: Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath said on Saturday that the justice delivery system must continuously evolve with changing societal needs, underscoring the role of digital tools in strengthening the process.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day annual conference of judges of Gujarat’s district judiciary on the theme ‘Reshaping Dispensation of Justice-Transcending the Narratives’.

“Justice delivery system must continuously evolve, responding to changing societal needs, technological advancements, and growing expectations of citizens. In a constitutional democracy such as ours, the judiciary occupies a position of profound responsibility,” he said.

The judiciary is not just an adjudicating body, he stressed.

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