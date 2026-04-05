World is confronted with task of 'securing itself', says EAM Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: As the war in West Asia rages on, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the world is increasingly confronted with the task of securing itself in a volatile and unpredictable environment.

“The turbulence in the world currently is also structural in many ways. The global order is changing before our very eyes, with visible shifts in the relative power and influence of countries. The politics of some societies find it difficult to come to terms with these changes,” Jaishankar said in an apparent reference to the shifting world order.

“New developments in technology, in energy, in military capabilities, in connectivity and in resources have encouraged risk taking in an increasingly competitive environment. Everything today is being leveraged, if not actually weaponised”, he said.

The minister went on: “The world is then confronted with the task of securing itself in an increasingly volatile and unpredictable environment. This has necessitated a larger inclination to hedge, to de-risk and to diversify, whether it is a business choice or a foreign policy one. Arriving at an optimal mix of equities, exposure and risks is a more complex calculus.”

He was addressing graduating students of IIM Raipur when he made the remarks. “The graduating class must count itself fortunate, because it is part of a generation destined to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat,” he said, adding “You are the beneficiaries of a solid decade of progress and growth. You have gained from access to technology and information that would have been inconceivable barely a generation ago.Today, India is poised to leapfrog in its journey of development, and your cohort will be amongst those that will lead this effort.”