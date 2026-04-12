A story that paints hope: Ahmedabad artist Jay Gangadia’s 500 paintings reflect resilience

Ahmedabad’s Jay Gangadia, who lives with 80 percent disability due to cerebral palsy, has transformed a life marked by physical challenges into one of artistic triumph, creating over 500 paintings and earning national recognition as a powerful symbol of resilience.
At just 27, he has redefined strength not through words, but through colours that speak far louder.
Adopted at birth by Mahesh Gangadia and his late wife Jayshree, Jay’s life took a difficult turn within three days. Severe jaundice, high fever, and convulsions led to a diagnosis of cerebral palsy. His movement was restricted, his balance affected, and his ability to speak limited. Yet, even as his body struggled, his inner world grew sharper—observant, emotionally rich, and quietly expressive. It was in this eerie space that his journey toward art began.
Mahesh Gangadia recalls those early days with honesty rather than pride: “We adopted Jay the day he was born… but life tested him within three days.”
What could have remained a life defined by limitation slowly became one driven by purpose. His parents refused to surrender to circumstance, choosing persistence instead. They stood by him through every small step and every fragile moment of progress, nurturing not just his needs, but his potential.
“We became his strength, his voice, his support… his world,” Mahesh says.
From basic schooling to special education, Jay’s journey was never easy. Somewhere between therapy sessions and daily struggles, he discovered painting—and with it, direction. Over the past seven years, he has created more than 500 paintings, each carrying fragments of his emotions, resilience, and unspoken thoughts. His canvases became conversations; his colours, a language of courage.
More than 170 of his artworks have been presented to dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi among others.
Behind his brightest creations lies a profound personal loss. In 2019, Jay lost his mother—a silence no words could fill. He eventually expressed his grief through a deeply emotional painting titled “Miss You Mom”, created during a competition inspired by the poetry of PM Narendra Modi. The piece was so moving that it earned him the Best Painting award.
“It was not just a painting… it was his heart calling out to his mother,” Mahesh says.
Since then, Mahesh has taken on the role of both parents, managing every aspect of Jay’s daily life—from feeding and bathing to supporting his artistic pursuits—while watching his son rise beyond expectations. Jay’s journey stands as proof that dependence in body does not limit independence of the spirit.
A defining moment came on December 3, 2023, when Jay was honoured with the prestigious Shreshtha Divyangjan Award by President Droupadi Murmu. Even before this recognition, his story had begun to inspire. On a flight to Delhi with Air India, the cabin crew surprised him with a mid-air celebration at 35,000 feet, cutting a cake in his honour—an emotional tribute that turned the sky into a stage for his many achievements.
His journey has since gained national and international recognition, with honours such as Shining Star of the Art World and the National Icon Award, 2025, flowing in regularly. Each accolade adds another layer to a story built not on ease, but on endurance.
Despite his success, Jay remains grounded. During the Covid-19 crisis, he donated ₹5,100 from his painting sales to support relief efforts—reflecting a spirit that gives even while enduring.
Yet, one quiet dream remains: to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and personally present him with a painting he created by hand.
Jay Gangadia’s journey is more than a story of overcoming disability. He may not walk freely—but his art travels where even footsteps cannot reach.