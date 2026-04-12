A story that paints hope: Ahmedabad artist Jay Gangadia’s 500 paintings reflect resilience

Ahmedabad’s Jay Gangadia, who lives with 80 percent disability due to cerebral palsy, has transformed a life marked by physical challenges into one of artistic triumph, creating over 500 paintings and earning national recognition as a powerful symbol of resilience.

At just 27, he has redefined strength not through words, but through colours that speak far louder.

Adopted at birth by Mahesh Gangadia and his late wife Jayshree, Jay’s life took a difficult turn within three days. Severe jaundice, high fever, and convulsions led to a diagnosis of cerebral palsy. His movement was restricted, his balance affected, and his ability to speak limited. Yet, even as his body struggled, his inner world grew sharper—observant, emotionally rich, and quietly expressive. It was in this eerie space that his journey toward art began.

Mahesh Gangadia recalls those early days with honesty rather than pride: “We adopted Jay the day he was born… but life tested him within three days.”

What could have remained a life defined by limitation slowly became one driven by purpose. His parents refused to surrender to circumstance, choosing persistence instead. They stood by him through every small step and every fragile moment of progress, nurturing not just his needs, but his potential.

“We became his strength, his voice, his support… his world,” Mahesh says.

From basic schooling to special education, Jay’s journey was never easy. Somewhere between therapy sessions and daily struggles, he discovered painting—and with it, direction. Over the past seven years, he has created more than 500 paintings, each carrying fragments of his emotions, resilience, and unspoken thoughts. His canvases became conversations; his colours, a language of courage.