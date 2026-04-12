‘Dabba calling’, ‘dead letter box’ back in gangsters’ lexicon

CHANDIGARH: Terrorists and gangsters in Punjab are now using two coded methods—‘dabba calling’ and modified version of ‘dead letter box’—to execute their terror plots and criminal activities, posing a new challenge to the police, said officials involved in investigations into such cases. The Punjab Police has, however, busted around 60 cases and arrested the accused using these methods.
‘Dabba calling’ – a name presumably given because it involves threats being made through a second phone (dabba) – is suspected to be used by foreign-based gangsters. The gangster or criminal would place an extortion call to his intended target by using internet or VPN network. The call will be made by the key operative to a middleman in another location. The operative would then keep two phones side-by-side, turn on their speakers, and let his boss do the talking or convey the threat to the target. In two recent cases, ‘dabba calling’ was used. This method of calling was used in the killing of Harbhendra Singh, sarpanch of Thathian Mahantan village in Tarn Taran, during a wedding function in February this year. “A middleman, Bhola, from a European country called the sarpanch. After the call was connected, wanted criminal Satta Naushera allegedly threatened the victim,’’ an official said.
He added that the other case was of a kabaddi player and promoter, Kanwar Digvijay Singh alias Rana Balachauria, of Chankoa village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. He was shot dead in Mohali last year. “In this case also, middleman Manjot Singh Sandhu, who is believed to be Portugal, had connected the call to gangster Doni Bal who operated from abroad,’’ the official said.
The ‘dead letter box’ (DLB) (or dead drop) technique is a clandestine method used in espionage to pass items or information between two individuals without face-to-face contact. One operative hides materials in a pre-arranged, inconspicuous location and signals the other party to retrieve them, minimising the risk of detection. This method is used to exchange items with covert contacts without having to meet them or use an intermediary.
Police sources said that the interrogation of arrested terrorists and gangsters revealed that they were using DLB to exploit young people for criminal activities. The handlers use OTT platforms to convey the name of a landmark where they would hide items related to their operations.
“In this method, there are pre-arranged drop points. The object or any other information is placed at pre-designated places by an operative. The person who drops the consignment and the person who retrieves it do not know each other. The dropper places the consignment at the place, clicks a photo and the sends it to the handler, who then shares it with the receiver. There is no direct connect between the operatives,’’ said an official.
What is Dead Letter Box?
No face-to-face contact between operatives
Items hidden at pre-decided secret locations
Sends photos to handler, receiver via encrypted apps
Used to transfer weapons, drugs and money
Dropper & receiver don’t know each other