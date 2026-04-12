‘Dabba calling’, ‘dead letter box’ back in gangsters’ lexicon

CHANDIGARH: Terrorists and gangsters in Punjab are now using two coded methods—‘dabba calling’ and modified version of ‘dead letter box’—to execute their terror plots and criminal activities, posing a new challenge to the police, said officials involved in investigations into such cases. The Punjab Police has, however, busted around 60 cases and arrested the accused using these methods.

‘Dabba calling’ – a name presumably given because it involves threats being made through a second phone (dabba) – is suspected to be used by foreign-based gangsters. The gangster or criminal would place an extortion call to his intended target by using internet or VPN network. The call will be made by the key operative to a middleman in another location. The operative would then keep two phones side-by-side, turn on their speakers, and let his boss do the talking or convey the threat to the target. In two recent cases, ‘dabba calling’ was used. This method of calling was used in the killing of Harbhendra Singh, sarpanch of Thathian Mahantan village in Tarn Taran, during a wedding function in February this year. “A middleman, Bhola, from a European country called the sarpanch. After the call was connected, wanted criminal Satta Naushera allegedly threatened the victim,’’ an official said.

He added that the other case was of a kabaddi player and promoter, Kanwar Digvijay Singh alias Rana Balachauria, of Chankoa village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. He was shot dead in Mohali last year. “In this case also, middleman Manjot Singh Sandhu, who is believed to be Portugal, had connected the call to gangster Doni Bal who operated from abroad,’’ the official said.