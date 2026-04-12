Initial assessments in Left camp point to possible UDF comeback in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the three major political fronts have begun reviewing their poll prospects in the just-concluded assembly elections, initial assessments in the Left camp indicate a possible UDF comeback. While the UDF camp calculates 80-85 seats in their favour, the BJP estimates wins in 5-7 seats.

CPM sources said, according to reports from districts, the LDF may suffer major setbacks in three districts -- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kozhikode -while it can make major gains in Palakkad and Kannur. Going by internal assessment, a portion of Left votes have gone to the BJP too. A clearer picture will emerge only after Sunday’s party state secretariat meet, which will review reports from district units.

There are indications that the Left could lose many of its sitting seats. Of these, the biggest setback could be in the capital district, where it won 13 out of 14 seats last time. The Left camp feels that the tally could drop to 6-7 seats this time around.

“It won’t be surprising if we lose some sitting seats like Nemom, Vamanapuram, Neyyattinkara, Kattakkada and Aruvikkara. Of these, Nemom is likely to go to BJP, while we would be able to retain Parassala, Kazhakoottam, Attingal, Vattiyoorkkavu and Varkala. As far as the CPI seats are concerned, the LDF would win Nedumangad, but we are not sure about Chirayinkeezh. It seems the BJP, too, has got a share of Left votes,” said a district leader. In the other two seats, Kovalam and Thiruvananthapuram, too, the CPM doesn’t see winning chances.