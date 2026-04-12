Markets routinely absorb bad news every day—even missile strikes and sanctions threats—with only mild volatility that headlines tend to magnify. But if investors were to suddenly wake up to the fact that a US–Israel attack on Iran had unleashed the largest energy shock in history, and global stock indices plunged in a way seen only once in decades, that would be a rare event far outside ordinary expectations. So too would one person winning a million-dollar lottery twice—an outcome so improbable that it once prompted accusations of fraud, until it was shown to lie within the realm of probability.

Understanding such extraordinary departures from the ordinary is at the heart of the mathematical theories for which one of the greatest living mathematicians of Indian origin is best known.

This mathematician has been trending online recently. Did he win another award to add to his already extensive collection, which includes an Abel Prize and a Padma Vibhushan? It appears instead that he is going viral thanks to a social media handle that spreads awareness about Indian and Indian-origin scientists, perhaps compiling at least some of its information using LLMs.

If the use of AI helps more people hear about Sathamangalam Ranga Iyengar Srinivasa Varadhan, why not? After all, Raj Reddy—another US-based Indian pioneer, this time in artificial intelligence—recently told this newspaper that his first advice to students would be to ask their parents to get them smartphones and download Google Gemini.