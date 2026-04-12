Standing by the elderly in times of need: Deoghar police bring personalised security for those living alone

In an initiative by Deoghar SP Saurabh, a personalised security mechanism has been developed the police for senior citizens registered under the Samman Yojana scheme. It is proving to be a boon for elderly couples and individuals living alone.

Though many senior citizens are financially secure, loneliness remains their biggest challenge. This often makes them vulnerable to anti-social elements targeting their property. The Samman Yojana is tailored to reduce this risk.

The police have woven a ring of trust around senior citizens—a circle where help is merely a phone call away. Within two months, 26 elderly individuals aged over 70 have already joined the programme. The objective of the scheme is not merely to prevent crime, but to reassure elderly people that the police stand by them. All they need to do is register themselves under the programme.

The process is extremely simple to ensure maximum participation. Senior citizens aged 70 and above who live alone can register via a dedicated phone number provided by the police. Following registration, police personnel visit their homes, compile a comprehensive profile, and issue a registration slip. The information they provide is kept strictly confidential.

Once enrolled, a Sub-Inspector-rank officer from the concerned police station is attached to each elderly individual or couple. The officer conducts a security audit of the residence and meets them every fortnight to inquire about their well-being.