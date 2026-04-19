Athletes from central India take centre stage

MADHYA PRADESH : It’s raining medals at the Madhya Pradesh State Athletics Academy.

As many as 12 medals were won by the promising junior and senior athletes of the academy in Bhopal between April 4 and April 11 in the first three stages of the Indian Athletic Series, organised by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). It aims to provide competitive opportunities, improve infrastructure accessibility across 16+ venues in the country and identify talent for national camps. It also acts as a crucial platform for emerging and elite athletes to compete in track and field events to prepare for major international championships.

It began with three medals, including two gold, at the Series-1 in Bengaluru, where ace senior shot putter Samardeep Singh won the gold with a heave of 19.74 metres. Two junior athletes emulated their senior’s medal winning feat, with Krishna Chandra winning the boys’ javelin with a long throw of 70.68 metres, while fellow javelin thrower Shivani Patel finished third in the girl’s section by throwing to a distance of 43.46 metres.

Just a day later at the Indian Athletics Series-2 in Jaipur, the current national record holder Deeksha won the gold medal in the 1,500 metres women event with a timing of 4:25:74, while Nitika Aakre won the silver medal in the women’s pole vault by successfully clearing 3.80 metres height.

The men’s pole vault in the Jaipur series brought the maximum cheers to the MP camp with first two positions being claimed by athletes from the central Indian state’s athletics academy only. While Kuldeep Kumar won the gold clearing 5.25 metres height, academy mate Dev Meena was a close second.

And the Jaipur success story of the MP Academy’s athletes didn’t end with that only, as Aditya Raghuvanshi won the bronze in men’s high jump clearing a height of 2 metres, while Krishna Yadav finished third in the men’s triple jump by jumping 14.78 metres.