Between chariots and change, Tamil Nadu sees a real game of ‘Chaturanga’

CHENNAI: In Madurai’s sanguine chants, hoofbeats are barely muffled. The thunder of the cavalry and horse-drawn chariots flitting across the dusty lanes of Meenakshi’s empire, still echoes through time. The past reminds you of a job half done. When glimpses of a glorious past and the once-mighty civilisation look so overwhelming, everything around you pales in comparison, as if it is mocking the current mediocrity.

Yet, Tamil Nadu stands out in the crowd. The 11.19% real growth of the state economy is not given on a platter. It’s hard-earned. Between the floods, the pandemic, and the ‘Trump’, it’s something that the state has meticulously executed. The fact is that the second largest state economy after Maharashtra, now aiming to go past $1 trillion by 2030-2031, feeds all hungry school children with a sumptuous breakfast meal, and keeps a constant eye on the Gini coefficient, in search of the perfect equality. Of course, it is a work in progress. There is more to be done.

The present is being built brick by brick on the foundation of a powerful past.

Keezhadi, Adichanallur, and Sivagalai, where the past lay in a deep Rip Van Winkle slumber, are not just the relics of a bygone era. This is also a potential catalyst for a neo-Tamil renaissance. They may have ruthlessly throttled many a narrative linked to the Aryan dominance. But the near mundanity of the present continues to sneer at you.

As the election juggernaut rolls in, this duality is palpable everywhere. Nasik Dhols and blaring speakers can’t mask it. Caste arithmetic is at work, like never before, to earn a quick mandate. Beneath the complacency of the status quo, the discord can’t be dismissed casually as an Opposition narrative.