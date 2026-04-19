Delhi cops bust radical module; four held across three states

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a welder, a Class XII student, a security guard, and a plumber who were allegedly radicalised and believed in the emergence of an ‘army’ (lashkar) from Khurasan bearing black flags to establish a caliphate in the Indian subcontinent and beyond, officials said on Saturday.

Police said the four were preparing to join the ‘army’, besides radicalising others. Material for the preparation of an IED was recovered. The accused have been identified as Mosaib Ahmad, Mohammad Hammad, residents of Maharashtra, Sheikh Imran, from Odisha, and Mohammad Sohail from Bihar.

DCP (Special Cell) Praveen Kumar Tripathi said the accused were part of various closed groups on encrypted social media platforms.

Two members of the module were in the process of collecting locally sourced material for preparing a remote-controlled IED.

Another member promised to arrange arms training for the members of the module. He asked other members to send money for the same. He had visited various sensitive installations, including Red Fort in Delhi during December 2025 and posted a photo of Red Fort with a black flag atop to radicalise others, the DCP said.

Ahmad worked in various capacities, including welder, auto mechanic and auto electrician, in India and abroad, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Hammad is pursuing Class XII through correspondence. In January, he joined a closed group in which other active members included Ahmad.

Imran worked as a security guard and delivery boy. He discussed targeting Ram Mandir and Parliament. He visited Delhi in December 2025 for recce of Red Fort and India Gate. Sohail is a plumber.